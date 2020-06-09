All apartments in Charlotte
9811 Campus Walk Lane

Location

9811 Campus Walk Lane, Charlotte, NC 28262
University City South

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great location around UNCC w/walking trail to campus! Welcoming you to this top level located in a Gated community featuring 3BD/2BA bright, open floor plan and deck.Third floor condo with great wooded view & Exterior storage covered patio.Just Minutes to UNCC, Restaurants, Grocery, Medical, Hwys, Transportation, Banks, Lynx Blue Line & Concord Mills. Definitely a Must See offering all the space & amenities you will appreciate.

Directions:From intersection of Harris Blvd. & N. Tryon: North on N. Tryon, R on Mallard Creek Church Rd., R on John Kirk, R on Campus Walk. From I-485: Exit 33 (University City Blvd. - Hwy 49), R on Hwy 49, R on Mallard Creek Church Rd., L on John Kirk, R on Campus Walk. Bldg. 9811, 3rd floor, Unit M
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9811 Campus Walk Lane have any available units?
9811 Campus Walk Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9811 Campus Walk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9811 Campus Walk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9811 Campus Walk Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9811 Campus Walk Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9811 Campus Walk Lane offer parking?
No, 9811 Campus Walk Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9811 Campus Walk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9811 Campus Walk Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9811 Campus Walk Lane have a pool?
No, 9811 Campus Walk Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9811 Campus Walk Lane have accessible units?
No, 9811 Campus Walk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9811 Campus Walk Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9811 Campus Walk Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9811 Campus Walk Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9811 Campus Walk Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
