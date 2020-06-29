9807 Dominion Crest Dr

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful, 2 story home located in Highland Creek Subdivision! - This Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features: kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast area, dining room, gas log fireplace in the living room area, small flex space at the top of the stairs, master suite includes a walk-in closet separate shower and garden tub, 2 car garage, fenced and spacious back yard and so much more. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds. Near all major highways, shopping, and dining. Tenants responsible for all utilities and lawn/yard care.



(RLNE5159459)