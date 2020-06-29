9807 Dominion Crest Dr

Amenities
Beautiful, 2 story home located in Highland Creek Subdivision! - This Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features: kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast area, dining room, gas log fireplace in the living room area, small flex space at the top of the stairs, master suite includes a walk-in closet separate shower and garden tub, 2 car garage, fenced and spacious back yard and so much more. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds. Near all major highways, shopping, and dining. Tenants responsible for all utilities and lawn/yard care.
(RLNE5159459)