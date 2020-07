Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Single Family Home in Blakeney - This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in South Charlotte just off Ardrey Kell Road.



The home is single story with an upstairs bonus room over the garage.



The home has a garage and a fenced back yard with patio.



You may call Rowan Properties, Inc. at (704) 633-0446.



This property is offered by Rowan Properties, Inc. We are N.C. licensed brokers as well as members of the Salisbury/Rowan Association of REALTORS® and the North Carolina Association of REALTORS®.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4152850)