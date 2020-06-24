Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

9729 Aviary Hill Way Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home for Rent in Charlotte, NC . Located in Brookmere Subdivision. - Located in Brookmere subdivision. This home comes with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It is approximately 1800 square feet and has gas heat and central air. Main floor includes the Living Room, Dining Room, Den,

Rear back deck, half bath, and double car garage. The upstairs has 3 bedroom, Bonus Room, two full baths and laundry room. A Must See!



From I-485. Go south on Mr Holly-Huntersville Road. TR into Brookmere onto Northwoods forest Drive. Then right onto Aviary Hill Way.



(RLNE5033900)