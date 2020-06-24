All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
9729 Aviary Hill Way
9729 Aviary Hill Way

9729 Aviary Hill Way
Location

9729 Aviary Hill Way, Charlotte, NC 28214
Harwood Lane

Amenities

9729 Aviary Hill Way Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home for Rent in Charlotte, NC . Located in Brookmere Subdivision. - Located in Brookmere subdivision. This home comes with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It is approximately 1800 square feet and has gas heat and central air. Main floor includes the Living Room, Dining Room, Den,
Rear back deck, half bath, and double car garage. The upstairs has 3 bedroom, Bonus Room, two full baths and laundry room. A Must See!

From I-485. Go south on Mr Holly-Huntersville Road. TR into Brookmere onto Northwoods forest Drive. Then right onto Aviary Hill Way.

(RLNE5033900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

