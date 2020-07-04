All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9706 Longstone Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9706 Longstone Lane
Last updated April 16 2020 at 1:30 AM

9706 Longstone Lane

9706 Longstone Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ballantyne West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9706 Longstone Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2 bedroom/2.5 bath End Unit in popular Cedar Walk! Main living area offers open floor plan, fireplace, wood floors. Updated kitchen with, light gray cabinets, quartz counters, stainless appliances, and breakfast bar. Beautiful dining area with picture frame moldings and access to the private, tumbled paver fenced patio, Second floor features two, spacious master bedrooms with walk-in closets and Bathrooms each with separate tub and shower and granite counters.
$60 non refundable application fee for every person over 18 years of age.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9706 Longstone Lane have any available units?
9706 Longstone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9706 Longstone Lane have?
Some of 9706 Longstone Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9706 Longstone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9706 Longstone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9706 Longstone Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9706 Longstone Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9706 Longstone Lane offer parking?
No, 9706 Longstone Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9706 Longstone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9706 Longstone Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9706 Longstone Lane have a pool?
No, 9706 Longstone Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9706 Longstone Lane have accessible units?
No, 9706 Longstone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9706 Longstone Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9706 Longstone Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Centric Gateway
1010 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane
Charlotte, NC 28226
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Savoy
650 East Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Uptown Gardens Apartments
517 W 8th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte