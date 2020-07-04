9706 Longstone Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

2 bedroom/2.5 bath End Unit in popular Cedar Walk! Main living area offers open floor plan, fireplace, wood floors. Updated kitchen with, light gray cabinets, quartz counters, stainless appliances, and breakfast bar. Beautiful dining area with picture frame moldings and access to the private, tumbled paver fenced patio, Second floor features two, spacious master bedrooms with walk-in closets and Bathrooms each with separate tub and shower and granite counters.

$60 non refundable application fee for every person over 18 years of age.