2 Bedroom Townhome w/ Year Round Uptown Skyline View - Located in the Skybox complex in 3rd Ward is a must see 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, three-story townhome with a rooftop terrace. Living room features hardwood floors open to kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and breakfast bar. Split Bedrooms both have private baths. Uptown Convenience, adjacent to Greenway and Gated Parking Lot. Move-in Ready.



Pets are conditional.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3719832)