9635 Elizabeth Townes Lane - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very Nice End Unit 3Br/2.1ba Townhouse in Elizabeth Townes, near Stonecrest at Piper Glen Shopping & Dining. Open Kitchen with huge Granite Counter Tops, Breakfast Bar. Abundance of Cabinet Space and Pantry Cabinet. Spacious Dining and Great Room area opens up to a fenced rear patio & garden area. Master Bedroom on first floor with Two Closets, Granite Vanity & Dbl Sinks. Laundry Closet (nice Washer & Dryer included) and Half Bath. 1-Car Garage. Second floor: Two Large Bedrooms, Loft Family/Play area and a Full Bath Granite Vanity. Community Pool, Water & Trash pick up included. Near I-485.