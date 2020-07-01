All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9635 Elizabeth Townes Lane - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9635 Elizabeth Townes Lane - 1
Last updated October 8 2019 at 4:55 AM

9635 Elizabeth Townes Lane - 1

9635 Elizabeth Townes Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Provincetowne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9635 Elizabeth Townes Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very Nice End Unit 3Br/2.1ba Townhouse in Elizabeth Townes, near Stonecrest at Piper Glen Shopping & Dining. Open Kitchen with huge Granite Counter Tops, Breakfast Bar. Abundance of Cabinet Space and Pantry Cabinet. Spacious Dining and Great Room area opens up to a fenced rear patio & garden area. Master Bedroom on first floor with Two Closets, Granite Vanity & Dbl Sinks. Laundry Closet (nice Washer & Dryer included) and Half Bath. 1-Car Garage. Second floor: Two Large Bedrooms, Loft Family/Play area and a Full Bath Granite Vanity. Community Pool, Water & Trash pick up included. Near I-485.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9635 Elizabeth Townes Lane - 1 have any available units?
9635 Elizabeth Townes Lane - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9635 Elizabeth Townes Lane - 1 have?
Some of 9635 Elizabeth Townes Lane - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9635 Elizabeth Townes Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
9635 Elizabeth Townes Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9635 Elizabeth Townes Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9635 Elizabeth Townes Lane - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 9635 Elizabeth Townes Lane - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 9635 Elizabeth Townes Lane - 1 offers parking.
Does 9635 Elizabeth Townes Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9635 Elizabeth Townes Lane - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9635 Elizabeth Townes Lane - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 9635 Elizabeth Townes Lane - 1 has a pool.
Does 9635 Elizabeth Townes Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 9635 Elizabeth Townes Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 9635 Elizabeth Townes Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9635 Elizabeth Townes Lane - 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Residences at Brookline
8816 Aspinwall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Lennox SouthPark
4905 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte