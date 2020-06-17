9629 Rothman Ln

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This spacious home has a lot to offer with 5 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms! As you enter the foyer the formal living and dining room greet you with beautiful wood flooring. The great room has a fireplace and open to the kitchen with an island and breakfast area. The large master suite has a luxurious bathroom and huge closet. The two-car garage has a bar for entertaining? The fenced backyard is great for hosting guests! CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING!!!