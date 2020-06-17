All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9629 Rothman Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9629 Rothman Ln
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

9629 Rothman Ln

9629 Rothman Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9629 Rothman Lane, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious home has a lot to offer with 5 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms! As you enter the foyer the formal living and dining room greet you with beautiful wood flooring. The great room has a fireplace and open to the kitchen with an island and breakfast area. The large master suite has a luxurious bathroom and huge closet. The two-car garage has a bar for entertaining? The fenced backyard is great for hosting guests! CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9629 Rothman Ln have any available units?
9629 Rothman Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9629 Rothman Ln have?
Some of 9629 Rothman Ln's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9629 Rothman Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9629 Rothman Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9629 Rothman Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9629 Rothman Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9629 Rothman Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9629 Rothman Ln offers parking.
Does 9629 Rothman Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9629 Rothman Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9629 Rothman Ln have a pool?
No, 9629 Rothman Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9629 Rothman Ln have accessible units?
No, 9629 Rothman Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9629 Rothman Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9629 Rothman Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Halton Park
17701 Halton Park Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Willow Ridge Apartments
9200 Willow Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
Sterling Magnolia
3720 Wendwood Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct
Charlotte, NC 28211
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte