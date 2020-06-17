This spacious home has a lot to offer with 5 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms! As you enter the foyer the formal living and dining room greet you with beautiful wood flooring. The great room has a fireplace and open to the kitchen with an island and breakfast area. The large master suite has a luxurious bathroom and huge closet. The two-car garage has a bar for entertaining? The fenced backyard is great for hosting guests! CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9629 Rothman Ln have any available units?
9629 Rothman Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9629 Rothman Ln have?
Some of 9629 Rothman Ln's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9629 Rothman Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9629 Rothman Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.