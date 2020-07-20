All apartments in Charlotte
9628-D Vinca Circle

9628 Vinca Cir · No Longer Available
Location

9628 Vinca Cir, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available to show! - Beautiful tri-level condominium in Colville Townhomes, two block walk to UNCC Campus. The unit features open floor plan with granite kitchen and bath countertops. The kitchen has a granite bar in addition to the following courtesy use appliances: dishwasher, ceramic top stove, built in microwave and refrigerator. Large closets in both bedrooms. There is an interior balcony loft area overlooking the wood burning fireplace great room below. Extra storage area in laundry room. Front porch and fenced in backyard add to your living pleasure.

Call / Email us today!
704-827-0801 / info@Leproperties.com

*Rent includes Trash, Water, Sewer.

**Pets are conditional with a $250 non-refundable per pet fee.

(RLNE4893030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9628-D Vinca Circle have any available units?
9628-D Vinca Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9628-D Vinca Circle have?
Some of 9628-D Vinca Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9628-D Vinca Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9628-D Vinca Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9628-D Vinca Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9628-D Vinca Circle is pet friendly.
Does 9628-D Vinca Circle offer parking?
No, 9628-D Vinca Circle does not offer parking.
Does 9628-D Vinca Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9628-D Vinca Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9628-D Vinca Circle have a pool?
No, 9628-D Vinca Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9628-D Vinca Circle have accessible units?
No, 9628-D Vinca Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9628-D Vinca Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9628-D Vinca Circle has units with dishwashers.
