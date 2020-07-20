9628-D Vinca Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available to show! - Beautiful tri-level condominium in Colville Townhomes, two block walk to UNCC Campus. The unit features open floor plan with granite kitchen and bath countertops. The kitchen has a granite bar in addition to the following courtesy use appliances: dishwasher, ceramic top stove, built in microwave and refrigerator. Large closets in both bedrooms. There is an interior balcony loft area overlooking the wood burning fireplace great room below. Extra storage area in laundry room. Front porch and fenced in backyard add to your living pleasure.



Call / Email us today!

704-827-0801 / info@Leproperties.com



*Rent includes Trash, Water, Sewer.



**Pets are conditional with a $250 non-refundable per pet fee.



(RLNE4893030)