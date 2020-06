Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking playground garage

Perfect Ballantyne home in great neighborhood zoned to the best schools in Charlotte and close to a ton of shopping, restaurants and entertainment! 5 large bedrooms (one bedroom on the first floor) 4 full bathrooms and a large upstairs bonus room. Perfect for family and entertaining. Best rental price in Ballantyne for a home this size!