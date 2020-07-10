9608 Kayce Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely brick front home with over 2000 sq ft. 4 Bed/2.5 Bath/2 car garage. Laminate wood and tile flooring entire house. Entire home is freshly painted. Close to everything including UNCC, TIA-Cref, Wells Fargo, I-85, I-485, University Hospital and Concord Mills. Nice Backyard with a large storage shed. Fresh stained deck for your evening relaxing. Check this out today. Won't last long. Application and credit check required. Rental history, credit check, background checks will be performed. Previous evictions will impact negatively. Fee is $30 per adults over 18. Property managed by Real Estate company