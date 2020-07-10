All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 31 2020 at 6:37 AM

9608 Kayce Lane

9608 Kayce Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9608 Kayce Lane, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Lovely brick front home with over 2000 sq ft. 4 Bed/2.5 Bath/2 car garage. Laminate wood and tile flooring entire house. Entire home is freshly painted. Close to everything including UNCC, TIA-Cref, Wells Fargo, I-85, I-485, University Hospital and Concord Mills. Nice Backyard with a large storage shed. Fresh stained deck for your evening relaxing. Check this out today. Won't last long. Application and credit check required. Rental history, credit check, background checks will be performed. Previous evictions will impact negatively. Fee is $30 per adults over 18. Property managed by Real Estate company

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9608 Kayce Lane have any available units?
9608 Kayce Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9608 Kayce Lane have?
Some of 9608 Kayce Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9608 Kayce Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9608 Kayce Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9608 Kayce Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9608 Kayce Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9608 Kayce Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9608 Kayce Lane offers parking.
Does 9608 Kayce Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9608 Kayce Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9608 Kayce Lane have a pool?
No, 9608 Kayce Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9608 Kayce Lane have accessible units?
No, 9608 Kayce Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9608 Kayce Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9608 Kayce Lane has units with dishwashers.

