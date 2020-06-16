All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
9606 Constitution Hall Drive
9606 Constitution Hall Drive

9606 Constitution Hall Drive · No Longer Available
Charlotte
Provincetowne
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

9606 Constitution Hall Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
Location Ballantyne Area! - Location, Location, Location in Ballantyne Area! Great school system and minutes to shopping. This Stunning 4 bed with 2.5 bath on awesome lot! Breezy open floor plan with large living room featuring gas fireplace and neutral paint. Large dining area with lots of light. Lovely Kitchen overlooks Living room upgraded granite counters and stainless steel appliances, refrigerator. Lots of counter space plus breakfast area with sliding glass door leading to grassy, fenced-in rear yard with irrigation. Spacious Master Suite & Hugh walk-in Closet, dual vanity, garden tub & separate shower. Community Features Pool, clubhouse, tennis court and playground.*Pet Friendly Too*

(RLNE3849392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9606 Constitution Hall Drive have any available units?
9606 Constitution Hall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9606 Constitution Hall Drive have?
Some of 9606 Constitution Hall Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9606 Constitution Hall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9606 Constitution Hall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9606 Constitution Hall Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9606 Constitution Hall Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9606 Constitution Hall Drive offer parking?
No, 9606 Constitution Hall Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9606 Constitution Hall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9606 Constitution Hall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9606 Constitution Hall Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9606 Constitution Hall Drive has a pool.
Does 9606 Constitution Hall Drive have accessible units?
No, 9606 Constitution Hall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9606 Constitution Hall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9606 Constitution Hall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

