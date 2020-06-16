9606 Constitution Hall Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse playground pool tennis court

Location Ballantyne Area! - Location, Location, Location in Ballantyne Area! Great school system and minutes to shopping. This Stunning 4 bed with 2.5 bath on awesome lot! Breezy open floor plan with large living room featuring gas fireplace and neutral paint. Large dining area with lots of light. Lovely Kitchen overlooks Living room upgraded granite counters and stainless steel appliances, refrigerator. Lots of counter space plus breakfast area with sliding glass door leading to grassy, fenced-in rear yard with irrigation. Spacious Master Suite & Hugh walk-in Closet, dual vanity, garden tub & separate shower. Community Features Pool, clubhouse, tennis court and playground.*Pet Friendly Too*



(RLNE3849392)