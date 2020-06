Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME-MOVE IN READY! Great floor plan w/ tons of living space. First floor bonus/family room, half bath, walk in closet and two car garage. Second level opens to large living room, eat in kitchen with granite, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Gas fireplace in Dining Room/ sitting room. Third floor has Large Master Bedroom with Sitting Area, Walk in Closet, Separate Shower and Tub, laundry and two additional bedrooms.