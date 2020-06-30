All apartments in Charlotte
9536 Ainslie Downs Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 4:50 PM

9536 Ainslie Downs Street

9536 Ainslie Downs St · No Longer Available
Location

9536 Ainslie Downs St, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
bbq/grill
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome home to this stunning 3 level Brand New townhouse. Community's Stratford model with 2-car attached garage. Boasting 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths open floorplan concept. Kitchen with sitting island, 42" white cabinets, granite countertops, tile back splash, SS appliances-including gas range with double oven, microwave and walk-in pantry. Walk to Community pool with cabanas, changing rooms, gas grills and sun-shelf. Walk to light rail station and Located just minutes to South Park, Carolina Place, Prime Outlets, Airport, Uptown, hwy, Restaurants and so much more.
About 9536 Ainslie Downs, Charlotte, North Carolina 28273
Directions:From South Park, head south on Park Road. Right onto Sharon Road West, Right onto South Blvd. Left onto East Hebron Street, then right onto England St.Turn left onto Imperial Ct,Turn right onto Ainslie Downs St .
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9536 Ainslie Downs Street have any available units?
9536 Ainslie Downs Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9536 Ainslie Downs Street have?
Some of 9536 Ainslie Downs Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9536 Ainslie Downs Street currently offering any rent specials?
9536 Ainslie Downs Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9536 Ainslie Downs Street pet-friendly?
No, 9536 Ainslie Downs Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9536 Ainslie Downs Street offer parking?
Yes, 9536 Ainslie Downs Street offers parking.
Does 9536 Ainslie Downs Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9536 Ainslie Downs Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9536 Ainslie Downs Street have a pool?
Yes, 9536 Ainslie Downs Street has a pool.
Does 9536 Ainslie Downs Street have accessible units?
No, 9536 Ainslie Downs Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9536 Ainslie Downs Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9536 Ainslie Downs Street does not have units with dishwashers.

