9536 Ainslie Downs Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave oven range Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Welcome home to this stunning 3 level Brand New townhouse. Community's Stratford model with 2-car attached garage. Boasting 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths open floorplan concept. Kitchen with sitting island, 42" white cabinets, granite countertops, tile back splash, SS appliances-including gas range with double oven, microwave and walk-in pantry. Walk to Community pool with cabanas, changing rooms, gas grills and sun-shelf. Walk to light rail station and Located just minutes to South Park, Carolina Place, Prime Outlets, Airport, Uptown, hwy, Restaurants and so much more.

About 9536 Ainslie Downs, Charlotte, North Carolina 28273

Directions:From South Park, head south on Park Road. Right onto Sharon Road West, Right onto South Blvd. Left onto East Hebron Street, then right onto England St.Turn left onto Imperial Ct,Turn right onto Ainslie Downs St .

