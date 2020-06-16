9531 Scotland Hall Court

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath is move-in ready for you. Located in Southampton Subdivision close to tons of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Spacious family room with gas fireplace, hardwood flooring throughout, Master with walk-in closet, spacious secondary bedrooms include ceiling fans. Private patio out back for relaxing evenings. Oversized Garage. Washer/Dryer included.

Community features include Club House, Outdoor Pool, Playground, Recreation Area.

$50 application fee per adult and $300 Binder Fee required with applications. Binder fee is refunded if Application is denied. APPLICATION & PAYMENT AT: www.ConradKlein.com/apply

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.