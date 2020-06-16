All apartments in Charlotte
9531 Scotland Hall Court
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:14 PM

9531 Scotland Hall Court

9531 Scotland Hall Court · (704) 209-4072
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9531 Scotland Hall Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1631 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath is move-in ready for you. Located in Southampton Subdivision close to tons of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Spacious family room with gas fireplace, hardwood flooring throughout, Master with walk-in closet, spacious secondary bedrooms include ceiling fans. Private patio out back for relaxing evenings. Oversized Garage. Washer/Dryer included.
Community features include Club House, Outdoor Pool, Playground, Recreation Area.
$50 application fee per adult and $300 Binder Fee required with applications. Binder fee is refunded if Application is denied. APPLICATION & PAYMENT AT: www.ConradKlein.com/apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9531 Scotland Hall Court have any available units?
9531 Scotland Hall Court has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9531 Scotland Hall Court have?
Some of 9531 Scotland Hall Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9531 Scotland Hall Court currently offering any rent specials?
9531 Scotland Hall Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9531 Scotland Hall Court pet-friendly?
No, 9531 Scotland Hall Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9531 Scotland Hall Court offer parking?
Yes, 9531 Scotland Hall Court does offer parking.
Does 9531 Scotland Hall Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9531 Scotland Hall Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9531 Scotland Hall Court have a pool?
Yes, 9531 Scotland Hall Court has a pool.
Does 9531 Scotland Hall Court have accessible units?
No, 9531 Scotland Hall Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9531 Scotland Hall Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9531 Scotland Hall Court does not have units with dishwashers.
