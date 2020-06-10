All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

9530 Shannon Green Drive Unit E

9530 Shannon Green Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9530 Shannon Green Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs

Amenities

patio / balcony
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
2bed/2bath Condo at entrance of UNCC, 1st floor, new carpet, new vinyl - 2 bed/ 2 bath condo located across entrance of UNCC off Hwy 49. The unit is located on the 1st floor with a covered patio and large sliding glass doors. New carpet and vinyl was just installed with newer appliances.

Please call 704-938-8060 or email us at overcashrealestate@gmail.com

Please visit our website www.overcashrealestate.com to view all our listings

Overcash Real Estate also offers self storage in Kannapolis/Concord area. While moving let us provide your storage needs. We provide inside and outside storage, 24 hr. access, 2 convenient locations, fully gated, code keyed access and will honor any competitors specials.

http://www.kannapolisstorage.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5283405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9530 Shannon Green Drive Unit E have any available units?
9530 Shannon Green Drive Unit E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9530 Shannon Green Drive Unit E currently offering any rent specials?
9530 Shannon Green Drive Unit E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9530 Shannon Green Drive Unit E pet-friendly?
No, 9530 Shannon Green Drive Unit E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9530 Shannon Green Drive Unit E offer parking?
No, 9530 Shannon Green Drive Unit E does not offer parking.
Does 9530 Shannon Green Drive Unit E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9530 Shannon Green Drive Unit E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9530 Shannon Green Drive Unit E have a pool?
No, 9530 Shannon Green Drive Unit E does not have a pool.
Does 9530 Shannon Green Drive Unit E have accessible units?
No, 9530 Shannon Green Drive Unit E does not have accessible units.
Does 9530 Shannon Green Drive Unit E have units with dishwashers?
No, 9530 Shannon Green Drive Unit E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9530 Shannon Green Drive Unit E have units with air conditioning?
No, 9530 Shannon Green Drive Unit E does not have units with air conditioning.

