Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Wonderful Million + estate! Grand Ariscraft "castle look" Stone on over 1.25 acre tucked away in South Charlotte! 2 min. from Arboretum. Wonderful opportunity. Master on main level. Brazilian walnut floors. Lower level can be in-law suite, leads to screened porch and out to beautiful pool that backs to nature reserve. Gourmet kitchen with gas stove. Expect to be impressed! Rare opportunity to rent this outstanding million+ home! (Pool & mowing Included rent of $5600.)