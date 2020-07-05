All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9524 Trinity Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9524 Trinity Road
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

9524 Trinity Road

9524 Trinity Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9524 Trinity Road, Charlotte, NC 28216
Beatties Ford - Trinity

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Remodeled 3 Bedroom house in northern Charlotte. Tenant to bring their own refrigerator and clothes washer (there is no dryer connection in home) Pets okay but requires $550 pet fee. Wall furnace is inoperable. Actual working HVAC equipment is outside. There is a small outside storage closet on the right side of home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 550
fee: 550
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9524 Trinity Road have any available units?
9524 Trinity Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9524 Trinity Road have?
Some of 9524 Trinity Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9524 Trinity Road currently offering any rent specials?
9524 Trinity Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9524 Trinity Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9524 Trinity Road is pet friendly.
Does 9524 Trinity Road offer parking?
Yes, 9524 Trinity Road offers parking.
Does 9524 Trinity Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9524 Trinity Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9524 Trinity Road have a pool?
No, 9524 Trinity Road does not have a pool.
Does 9524 Trinity Road have accessible units?
No, 9524 Trinity Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9524 Trinity Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9524 Trinity Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 550
fee: 550
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Radbourne Lake Apartments
3209 Westbury Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Highland Mill Lofts
2901 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte