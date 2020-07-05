9524 Trinity Road, Charlotte, NC 28216 Beatties Ford - Trinity
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Remodeled 3 Bedroom house in northern Charlotte. Tenant to bring their own refrigerator and clothes washer (there is no dryer connection in home) Pets okay but requires $550 pet fee. Wall furnace is inoperable. Actual working HVAC equipment is outside. There is a small outside storage closet on the right side of home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 550
fee: 550
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9524 Trinity Road have any available units?
9524 Trinity Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9524 Trinity Road have?
Some of 9524 Trinity Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9524 Trinity Road currently offering any rent specials?
9524 Trinity Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9524 Trinity Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9524 Trinity Road is pet friendly.
Does 9524 Trinity Road offer parking?
Yes, 9524 Trinity Road offers parking.
Does 9524 Trinity Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9524 Trinity Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9524 Trinity Road have a pool?
No, 9524 Trinity Road does not have a pool.
Does 9524 Trinity Road have accessible units?
No, 9524 Trinity Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9524 Trinity Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9524 Trinity Road has units with dishwashers.
