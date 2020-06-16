9517 Blue Knoll Court

Amenities

NEW CONSTRUCTION - LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN RENT, front and back yards! 3 BR + LOFT in EVANS WOODS. (**FENCE OPTION: 6' PRIVACY FENCE can be installed for $50/month + $250 installation fee.**) Beautifully upgraded Danbury model has 3 BRs + LOFT/DEN, 2.5 baths with 1841 s.f. Modern, wide-open floor plan has wood vinyl plank flooring throughout main level. Kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite countertops and opens to an expansive dining area and great room. Lots of windows provide welcomed natural light. Sliders step out to rear patio and Bermuda grass sodded yard. Upstairs master bedroom has trey ceiling & ceiling fan. Master bath has dual-sink vanity, subway tile shower, separate contoured garden tub and walk-in closet. Laundry room on 2nd level. IF NOT MAPPING ON GPS: Navigate to 8074 Harrisburg Rd., Charlotte--community is directly across the street.