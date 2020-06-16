All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 12 2019 at 3:53 AM

9517 Blue Knoll Court

9517 Blue Knoll Ct · (704) 661-5922
Location

9517 Blue Knoll Ct, Charlotte, NC 28215
Eastway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1841 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION - LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN RENT, front and back yards! 3 BR + LOFT in EVANS WOODS. (**FENCE OPTION: 6' PRIVACY FENCE can be installed for $50/month + $250 installation fee.**) Beautifully upgraded Danbury model has 3 BRs + LOFT/DEN, 2.5 baths with 1841 s.f. Modern, wide-open floor plan has wood vinyl plank flooring throughout main level. Kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite countertops and opens to an expansive dining area and great room. Lots of windows provide welcomed natural light. Sliders step out to rear patio and Bermuda grass sodded yard. Upstairs master bedroom has trey ceiling & ceiling fan. Master bath has dual-sink vanity, subway tile shower, separate contoured garden tub and walk-in closet. Laundry room on 2nd level. IF NOT MAPPING ON GPS: Navigate to 8074 Harrisburg Rd., Charlotte--community is directly across the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9517 Blue Knoll Court have any available units?
9517 Blue Knoll Court has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9517 Blue Knoll Court have?
Some of 9517 Blue Knoll Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9517 Blue Knoll Court currently offering any rent specials?
9517 Blue Knoll Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9517 Blue Knoll Court pet-friendly?
No, 9517 Blue Knoll Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9517 Blue Knoll Court offer parking?
Yes, 9517 Blue Knoll Court does offer parking.
Does 9517 Blue Knoll Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9517 Blue Knoll Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9517 Blue Knoll Court have a pool?
No, 9517 Blue Knoll Court does not have a pool.
Does 9517 Blue Knoll Court have accessible units?
No, 9517 Blue Knoll Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9517 Blue Knoll Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9517 Blue Knoll Court has units with dishwashers.
