9511 Long Hill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fabulous 3 Bedroom in Beautiful Riverbend! North Charlotte, Near Huntersville! - You do not want to miss out on the opportunity of renting this move in ready home in Riverbend. Riverbend has amazing rolling hills, large pool, walking trails and so much more! This property has laminate flooring on the main level, gas fireplace, open floorplan, 1 car garage, spacious bedrooms, ample storage and so much more! Washer and Dryer are provided. Please call today to set up a showing for this amazing property. 704-814-0461.



(RLNE4987045)