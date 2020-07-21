All apartments in Charlotte
9511 Long Hill Drive

9511 Long Hill Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9511 Long Hill Dr, Charlotte, NC 28214
Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous 3 Bedroom in Beautiful Riverbend! North Charlotte, Near Huntersville! - You do not want to miss out on the opportunity of renting this move in ready home in Riverbend. Riverbend has amazing rolling hills, large pool, walking trails and so much more! This property has laminate flooring on the main level, gas fireplace, open floorplan, 1 car garage, spacious bedrooms, ample storage and so much more! Washer and Dryer are provided. Please call today to set up a showing for this amazing property. 704-814-0461.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9511 Long Hill Drive have any available units?
9511 Long Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9511 Long Hill Drive have?
Some of 9511 Long Hill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9511 Long Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9511 Long Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9511 Long Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9511 Long Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9511 Long Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9511 Long Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 9511 Long Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9511 Long Hill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9511 Long Hill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9511 Long Hill Drive has a pool.
Does 9511 Long Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 9511 Long Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9511 Long Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9511 Long Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
