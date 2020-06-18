Amenities

9436 Loblolly Lane Available 07/01/19 9436 Loblolly Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210-7510 - Available 7/1/19 for $1200/mo. This charming 3 Bedroom 2 bath ranch home is located in the Pine Valley community. The home is conveniently located just minutes from I-485, shopping and restaurants. The exterior features a front porch and fenced-in backyard. Inside you will find the entry foyer, living room, dining area, the kitchen features a pantry and appliances (range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator). The master bedroom comes with full bath. Built in 1972 this home features approx. 1014 sq ft. of heated living space. LVT flooring through out the house, Central Air/Gas Heat and gas water heater. Pets Negotiable / NO SMOKING



Directions: South on South Blvd. to left on Longleaf to right on Loblolly, house is on the right.



(RLNE4929434)