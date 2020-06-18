All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9436 Loblolly Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9436 Loblolly Lane
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

9436 Loblolly Lane

9436 Loblolly Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Sterling
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9436 Loblolly Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210
Sterling

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9436 Loblolly Lane Available 07/01/19 9436 Loblolly Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210-7510 - Available 7/1/19 for $1200/mo. This charming 3 Bedroom 2 bath ranch home is located in the Pine Valley community. The home is conveniently located just minutes from I-485, shopping and restaurants. The exterior features a front porch and fenced-in backyard. Inside you will find the entry foyer, living room, dining area, the kitchen features a pantry and appliances (range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator). The master bedroom comes with full bath. Built in 1972 this home features approx. 1014 sq ft. of heated living space. LVT flooring through out the house, Central Air/Gas Heat and gas water heater. Pets Negotiable / NO SMOKING

Directions: South on South Blvd. to left on Longleaf to right on Loblolly, house is on the right.

(RLNE4929434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9436 Loblolly Lane have any available units?
9436 Loblolly Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9436 Loblolly Lane have?
Some of 9436 Loblolly Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9436 Loblolly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9436 Loblolly Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9436 Loblolly Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9436 Loblolly Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9436 Loblolly Lane offer parking?
No, 9436 Loblolly Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9436 Loblolly Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9436 Loblolly Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9436 Loblolly Lane have a pool?
No, 9436 Loblolly Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9436 Loblolly Lane have accessible units?
No, 9436 Loblolly Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9436 Loblolly Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9436 Loblolly Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Gateway West
902 W 4th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Savoy
650 East Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte