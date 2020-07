Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home currently available for rent! This home has an open concept kitchen, dining room and living room area. Recently refreshed carpets and paint throughout! Located in a quiet neighborhood just off of 485 and South Blvd. The back yard is peaceful with room to unwind and enjoy the scenic view behind. *This property does not accept any housing subsidies* This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.