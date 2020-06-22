9406 Willow Tree Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

Welcome home to lovely home in desirable Blakeney Heath, in cul-de-sac with spacious fenced rear yard. Open floor plan includes 2-story Foyer & nice sized Formals. Remodeled Kitchen with white cabinets, granite, tile backslash & stainless appliances opens to Family Room with gas log fireplace & custom built-ins. Wood flooring on main level. Master BR suite is up along with 3 additional bedrooms, one large enough to be Bonus Room. Fabulous large screened porch with fireplace. Walking distance to Blakeney! Neighborhood park/playground.Desirable schools