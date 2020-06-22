All apartments in Charlotte
9406 Willow Tree Lane
9406 Willow Tree Lane

9406 Willow Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9406 Willow Tree Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Welcome home to lovely home in desirable Blakeney Heath, in cul-de-sac with spacious fenced rear yard. Open floor plan includes 2-story Foyer & nice sized Formals. Remodeled Kitchen with white cabinets, granite, tile backslash & stainless appliances opens to Family Room with gas log fireplace & custom built-ins. Wood flooring on main level. Master BR suite is up along with 3 additional bedrooms, one large enough to be Bonus Room. Fabulous large screened porch with fireplace. Walking distance to Blakeney! Neighborhood park/playground.Desirable schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9406 Willow Tree Lane have any available units?
9406 Willow Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9406 Willow Tree Lane have?
Some of 9406 Willow Tree Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9406 Willow Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9406 Willow Tree Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9406 Willow Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9406 Willow Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9406 Willow Tree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9406 Willow Tree Lane does offer parking.
Does 9406 Willow Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9406 Willow Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9406 Willow Tree Lane have a pool?
No, 9406 Willow Tree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9406 Willow Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 9406 Willow Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9406 Willow Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9406 Willow Tree Lane has units with dishwashers.
