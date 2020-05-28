All apartments in Charlotte
9405 Kings Parade Blvd

9405 Kings Parade Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9405 Kings Parade Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
9405 Kings Parade Blvd Available 02/01/19 Amazing 3 Story Townhome! - Luxury 3 story townhouse in desirable Ayrsley. Step beyond the grand foyer into a spacious bonus room with offset study. One bedroom suite on main level w/full bath and walk in closet. Pop up to the second level and you'll be greeted with an open chefs kitchen, family room, and breakfast area, and large dining room overlooking the foyer. The breakfast area features a study/nook w/built in desk/shelving. Private outdoor patio is great or entertaining and grilling. This is a must see!!

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Shanley at (315) 734-5899.

*fireplace does not work

(RLNE4592436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9405 Kings Parade Blvd have any available units?
9405 Kings Parade Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9405 Kings Parade Blvd have?
Some of 9405 Kings Parade Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9405 Kings Parade Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
9405 Kings Parade Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9405 Kings Parade Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 9405 Kings Parade Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9405 Kings Parade Blvd offer parking?
No, 9405 Kings Parade Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 9405 Kings Parade Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9405 Kings Parade Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9405 Kings Parade Blvd have a pool?
No, 9405 Kings Parade Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 9405 Kings Parade Blvd have accessible units?
No, 9405 Kings Parade Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 9405 Kings Parade Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9405 Kings Parade Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
