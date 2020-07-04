9334 Kings Falls Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities bbq/grill

SPECIAL ALERT! move in by 5/15 and you could qualify for reduced deposit



SELF-TOUR - Ballantyne- Townhouse - 2 bed / 2.5 Bath - 1050 Sqft - Available for immediate move in

Magnificent 2 bedroom and 2.5 bathrooms townhouse is located in the Ballantyne area in South Charlotte, I-85, shopping centers, as well as restaurants. The front door entry way brings you to the dinning room, the dinning room takes you into the kitchen. The kitchen has a dishwasher, stove, microwave, and a refrigerator. There is a washer and dryer connection located on the first floor. The living room area has a very nicely bricked in fireplace, the living room leads to the patio with ample room for patio furniture and a grill. The second floor the master bedroom has its own separate walk-in closet area with great spacing, the master bathroom has a very large sit down bathtub. The 2 bedroom is located right across from the master bedroom has its own closet and bathroom. Great setup for roommates. This is a nice and very quiet neighborhood located in a great area.