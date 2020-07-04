All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 14 2020 at 8:54 PM

9334 Kings Falls Dr

9334 King's Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9334 King's Falls Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210
Park Crossing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
SPECIAL ALERT! move in by 5/15 and you could qualify for reduced deposit

SELF-TOUR - Ballantyne- Townhouse - 2 bed / 2.5 Bath - 1050 Sqft - Available for immediate move in
Magnificent 2 bedroom and 2.5 bathrooms townhouse is located in the Ballantyne area in South Charlotte, I-85, shopping centers, as well as restaurants. The front door entry way brings you to the dinning room, the dinning room takes you into the kitchen. The kitchen has a dishwasher, stove, microwave, and a refrigerator. There is a washer and dryer connection located on the first floor. The living room area has a very nicely bricked in fireplace, the living room leads to the patio with ample room for patio furniture and a grill. The second floor the master bedroom has its own separate walk-in closet area with great spacing, the master bathroom has a very large sit down bathtub. The 2 bedroom is located right across from the master bedroom has its own closet and bathroom. Great setup for roommates. This is a nice and very quiet neighborhood located in a great area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9334 Kings Falls Dr have any available units?
9334 Kings Falls Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9334 Kings Falls Dr have?
Some of 9334 Kings Falls Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9334 Kings Falls Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9334 Kings Falls Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9334 Kings Falls Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9334 Kings Falls Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9334 Kings Falls Dr offer parking?
No, 9334 Kings Falls Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9334 Kings Falls Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9334 Kings Falls Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9334 Kings Falls Dr have a pool?
No, 9334 Kings Falls Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9334 Kings Falls Dr have accessible units?
No, 9334 Kings Falls Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9334 Kings Falls Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9334 Kings Falls Dr has units with dishwashers.

