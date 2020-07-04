9328 Alice Mcginn Drive

Amenities

Beautiful well-maintained townhome, end unit, located in Ballantyne area (South Charlotte) very convenient location for Ballantyne corporate offices and shopping. Easily accessible to I-485 exit, just 2 mails away. It has 3 bed rooms and 2.5 bath rooms with 2 car garage. Master bed room and other 2 bedroom are at first floor. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer and fans are included. Ground floor with hardwood and first floor is with carpet. Upgraded Kitchen with Granite counter tops. Highly Rated schools (Ardrey kell High School, Community House Middle School and Elon Park Elementary School.) Owner pays for HOA. Tenant responsible for water, gas and electricity. Small pets (dogs and cats) are allowed

