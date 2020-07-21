9326 Pondside Lane

Amenities

This wonderful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is nestled away in the quiet Faires Farm neighborhood, and won't last long. It boasts a spacious floorplan with nice wood floors throughout the main level, upgraded appliances, a backyard perfect for entertaining, and is minutes from UNCC, major interstates, fine dining, shopping, and Uptown Charlotte. Contact us today for a viewing.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

