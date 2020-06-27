All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 932 Poindexter Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
932 Poindexter Drive
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

932 Poindexter Drive

932 Poindexter Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Sedgefield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

932 Poindexter Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Sedgefield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Sedgefield bungalow with all the updates! - Walkable to everything booming Southend has to offer with breweries, restaurants, shopping and more. The fully updated kitchen has brand new, stainless appliances and chic white cabinets overlooking a grand wood and stone patio with spacious backyard, perfect for pets and outdoor entertaining. The highly desired downstairs master bedroom is just one of many great features of this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. Fresh paint, updated bathrooms and refinished floors brighten this home from corner to corner. Large, front living area has plenty of natural light and a decorative fireplace. Youll enjoy abundant storage; including a backyard shed, complete with shelving. Full basement with laundry area, new washer and dryer included.

(RLNE5063344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 932 Poindexter Drive have any available units?
932 Poindexter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 932 Poindexter Drive have?
Some of 932 Poindexter Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 932 Poindexter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
932 Poindexter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 Poindexter Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 932 Poindexter Drive is pet friendly.
Does 932 Poindexter Drive offer parking?
No, 932 Poindexter Drive does not offer parking.
Does 932 Poindexter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 932 Poindexter Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 Poindexter Drive have a pool?
No, 932 Poindexter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 932 Poindexter Drive have accessible units?
No, 932 Poindexter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 932 Poindexter Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 932 Poindexter Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte