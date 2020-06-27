932 Poindexter Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming Sedgefield bungalow with all the updates! - Walkable to everything booming Southend has to offer with breweries, restaurants, shopping and more. The fully updated kitchen has brand new, stainless appliances and chic white cabinets overlooking a grand wood and stone patio with spacious backyard, perfect for pets and outdoor entertaining. The highly desired downstairs master bedroom is just one of many great features of this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. Fresh paint, updated bathrooms and refinished floors brighten this home from corner to corner. Large, front living area has plenty of natural light and a decorative fireplace. Youll enjoy abundant storage; including a backyard shed, complete with shelving. Full basement with laundry area, new washer and dryer included.



