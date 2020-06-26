All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:18 AM

9310 Chastain Walk Drive

9310 Chastain Walk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9310 Chastain Walk Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
Mountain Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
internet access
A must See!!! Furnished 4 bedroom - Wonderful, newly renovated, craftsmen style home with easy access to I-485. Just bring your clothes and groceries because this house comes fully furnished. From the details of the crown molding to the wainscoting woodwork, this home has unparallel quality. Open floor plan with spectacular Hardwood flooring throughout the main level. The cozy family room is just off the kitchen featuring great natural light with large windows and sliding glass door offering easy access to the generous deck space and backyard area. Kitchen is equipped with all like new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, island, and bar. 4 bedrooms upstairs with large closets. Master suite features trey ceilings along with a custom spa-like bath, that contains walk-in rain shower, garden tub, dual vanity, and walk-in closet. So many options such as a home office or playroom space with tailored furniture packages available. Laundry room with extra storage has washer & dryer included. Community Amenities include pool. Call our office today for a tour.

Yard Maintenance, Direct TV, High-Speed Internet, and Security System included

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4931023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9310 Chastain Walk Drive have any available units?
9310 Chastain Walk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9310 Chastain Walk Drive have?
Some of 9310 Chastain Walk Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9310 Chastain Walk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9310 Chastain Walk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9310 Chastain Walk Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9310 Chastain Walk Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9310 Chastain Walk Drive offer parking?
No, 9310 Chastain Walk Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9310 Chastain Walk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9310 Chastain Walk Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9310 Chastain Walk Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9310 Chastain Walk Drive has a pool.
Does 9310 Chastain Walk Drive have accessible units?
No, 9310 Chastain Walk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9310 Chastain Walk Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9310 Chastain Walk Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
