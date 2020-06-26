9310 Chastain Walk Drive

Amenities

A must See!!! Furnished 4 bedroom - Wonderful, newly renovated, craftsmen style home with easy access to I-485. Just bring your clothes and groceries because this house comes fully furnished. From the details of the crown molding to the wainscoting woodwork, this home has unparallel quality. Open floor plan with spectacular Hardwood flooring throughout the main level. The cozy family room is just off the kitchen featuring great natural light with large windows and sliding glass door offering easy access to the generous deck space and backyard area. Kitchen is equipped with all like new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, island, and bar. 4 bedrooms upstairs with large closets. Master suite features trey ceilings along with a custom spa-like bath, that contains walk-in rain shower, garden tub, dual vanity, and walk-in closet. So many options such as a home office or playroom space with tailored furniture packages available. Laundry room with extra storage has washer & dryer included. Community Amenities include pool. Call our office today for a tour.



Yard Maintenance, Direct TV, High-Speed Internet, and Security System included



No Pets Allowed



