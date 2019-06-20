All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 928 Holland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
928 Holland Avenue
Last updated May 9 2019 at 3:57 PM

928 Holland Avenue

928 Holland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

928 Holland Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills North

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 928 Holland Avenue have any available units?
928 Holland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 928 Holland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
928 Holland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 928 Holland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 928 Holland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 928 Holland Avenue offer parking?
No, 928 Holland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 928 Holland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 928 Holland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 928 Holland Avenue have a pool?
No, 928 Holland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 928 Holland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 928 Holland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 928 Holland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 928 Holland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 928 Holland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 928 Holland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
The Edison
1800 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte