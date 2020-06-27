All apartments in Charlotte
926 Steel House Boulevard

926 Steel House Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

926 Steel House Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning 3 story townhome in the heart of the Arts District. Gourmet kitchen with white shaker cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including wall oven and a dry bar in the dining area! This home is an entertainers dream! Huge living area with plenty of room for a sectional. This unit features 2 masters upstairs each with an ensuite bath and walk in closets. You don't want to miss the main masters closet featuring custom shelving! Don't forget to check out the third bedroom on the lower level! This home is a short walk or bike ride to the middle of NoDa. You don't want to miss this opportunity to own a home this size for this price! This complex is different from Steel Gardens.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 Steel House Boulevard have any available units?
926 Steel House Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 926 Steel House Boulevard have?
Some of 926 Steel House Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 Steel House Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
926 Steel House Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 Steel House Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 926 Steel House Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 926 Steel House Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 926 Steel House Boulevard offers parking.
Does 926 Steel House Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 926 Steel House Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 Steel House Boulevard have a pool?
No, 926 Steel House Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 926 Steel House Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 926 Steel House Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 926 Steel House Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 926 Steel House Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
