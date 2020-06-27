926 Steel House Boulevard

Amenities

Stunning 3 story townhome in the heart of the Arts District. Gourmet kitchen with white shaker cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including wall oven and a dry bar in the dining area! This home is an entertainers dream! Huge living area with plenty of room for a sectional. This unit features 2 masters upstairs each with an ensuite bath and walk in closets. You don't want to miss the main masters closet featuring custom shelving! Don't forget to check out the third bedroom on the lower level! This home is a short walk or bike ride to the middle of NoDa. You don't want to miss this opportunity to own a home this size for this price! This complex is different from Steel Gardens.