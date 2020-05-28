9244 Idlewild Road

Amenities

Just Reduced!!! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now***Fabulous 3BR 2 BA Ranch home features open concept LR/DR and gorgeous updated Kitchen with shaker cabinets, granite counters, appliances and includes eating area for informal gatherings. 3 BR and 2 full BA including master with private BA plus bonus room, great for office or playroom, completes this home. Enjoy the large, inviting covered side porch for relaxation. Close to schools, shopping and more, this home is sure to please. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



Neighborhood: Marshbrooke



High school: Butler High School



Middle school: Mint Hill Middle School



Elementary school: Piney Grove Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.