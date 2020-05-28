All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:05 PM

9244 Idlewild Road

9244 Idlewild Rd · No Longer Available
Location

9244 Idlewild Rd, Charlotte, NC 28227
Marshbrooke

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Just Reduced!!! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now***Fabulous 3BR 2 BA Ranch home features open concept LR/DR and gorgeous updated Kitchen with shaker cabinets, granite counters, appliances and includes eating area for informal gatherings. 3 BR and 2 full BA including master with private BA plus bonus room, great for office or playroom, completes this home. Enjoy the large, inviting covered side porch for relaxation. Close to schools, shopping and more, this home is sure to please. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: Marshbrooke

High school: Butler High School

Middle school: Mint Hill Middle School

Elementary school: Piney Grove Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9244 Idlewild Road have any available units?
9244 Idlewild Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9244 Idlewild Road currently offering any rent specials?
9244 Idlewild Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9244 Idlewild Road pet-friendly?
No, 9244 Idlewild Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9244 Idlewild Road offer parking?
No, 9244 Idlewild Road does not offer parking.
Does 9244 Idlewild Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9244 Idlewild Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9244 Idlewild Road have a pool?
No, 9244 Idlewild Road does not have a pool.
Does 9244 Idlewild Road have accessible units?
No, 9244 Idlewild Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9244 Idlewild Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9244 Idlewild Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9244 Idlewild Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9244 Idlewild Road does not have units with air conditioning.
