Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage ceiling fan fireplace

Beautifully decorated well kept 2 story home in the very popular Mitchell Glen Community. Master bedroom down stairs. Formal dinning room and living room. Wood flooring. Fireplace. Large eat in kitchen. Beautiful private wooded lot. Washer and dryer included. Great location just minutes to I-485, shopping and restaurants. Will not last long.