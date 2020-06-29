All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
9224 Evans Creek Court
Last updated February 12 2020 at 9:25 AM

9224 Evans Creek Court

9224 Evans Creek Ct · No Longer Available
Charlotte
Pet Friendly Apartments
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedroom Apartments
Location

9224 Evans Creek Ct, Charlotte, NC 28215
Eastway

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE 2/29: BUILT IN 2019 - NEWER HOME, UPGRADED - LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED FRONT & BACK YARDS! 4 BR HOME IN EVANS WOODS. **FENCE OPTION: Privacy fence can be installed for $50/month & 250 fence-fee.** Beautifully upgraded Mooresville model has 4 BRs, 2.5 baths with 2180 s.f. Modern, wide-open floor plan has wood vinyl plank flooring throughout main level. Kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite countertops and center island! Opens to an expansive dining area and great room with lots of windows to provide welcoming natural light. OFFICE ON MAIN LEVEL. Sliders step out to rear patio and Bermuda grass sodded yard. Upstairs master bedroom has trey ceiling & ceiling fan, walk-in closet. Master bath has dual-sink vanity, tile shower, separate garden tub. Two-car garage. (PICS ARE FROM 1 YEAR AGO AND WILL BE UPDATED ONCE VACATED TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL 2/14.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9224 Evans Creek Court have any available units?
9224 Evans Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9224 Evans Creek Court have?
Some of 9224 Evans Creek Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9224 Evans Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
9224 Evans Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9224 Evans Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 9224 Evans Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9224 Evans Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 9224 Evans Creek Court offers parking.
Does 9224 Evans Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9224 Evans Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9224 Evans Creek Court have a pool?
No, 9224 Evans Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 9224 Evans Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 9224 Evans Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9224 Evans Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9224 Evans Creek Court has units with dishwashers.
