9210 Ravenwing Drive

Available soon is this great 2-bedroom/2.5-bath condo in a convenient North Charlotte location. This condo is about 1500 sq ft and is on the 2nd floor(top floor). The main level features a living area with fireplace and dining room. The kitchen has plenty of counter space and is open to the breakfast area. This level also has one bedroom with full bathroom, a screened in porch and a half bath for guests. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with master bathroom and good closet space. There is also a huge loft area. This home has a ton of natural light. A washer/dryer is included as well. This home is convenient to restaurants shopping and entertainment. This is a non-smoking home and renter's insurance is required, along with a 1-month security deposit. One small pet may be considered with owner approval and a $200 non-refundable pet fee. Good credit and rental history required. This home will be ready for move-in around June 13th at only $1295/month. Call now to schedule your showing.



Tenant pays for electric and gas.