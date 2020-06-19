All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 18 2019 at 4:48 AM

9210 Ravenwing Drive

9210 Ravenwing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9210 Ravenwing Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
University City North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available soon is this great 2-bedroom/2.5-bath condo in a convenient North Charlotte location. This condo is about 1500 sq ft and is on the 2nd floor(top floor). The main level features a living area with fireplace and dining room. The kitchen has plenty of counter space and is open to the breakfast area. This level also has one bedroom with full bathroom, a screened in porch and a half bath for guests. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with master bathroom and good closet space. There is also a huge loft area. This home has a ton of natural light. A washer/dryer is included as well. This home is convenient to restaurants shopping and entertainment. This is a non-smoking home and renter's insurance is required, along with a 1-month security deposit. One small pet may be considered with owner approval and a $200 non-refundable pet fee. Good credit and rental history required. This home will be ready for move-in around June 13th at only $1295/month. Call now to schedule your showing.

Tenant pays for electric and gas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9210 Ravenwing Drive have any available units?
9210 Ravenwing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9210 Ravenwing Drive have?
Some of 9210 Ravenwing Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9210 Ravenwing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9210 Ravenwing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9210 Ravenwing Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9210 Ravenwing Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9210 Ravenwing Drive offer parking?
No, 9210 Ravenwing Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9210 Ravenwing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9210 Ravenwing Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9210 Ravenwing Drive have a pool?
No, 9210 Ravenwing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9210 Ravenwing Drive have accessible units?
No, 9210 Ravenwing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9210 Ravenwing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9210 Ravenwing Drive has units with dishwashers.
