Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Recently renovated four bedroom ranch with tons of storage . This four Bedroom two bath has all new flooring throughout. Large kitchen, and living room for entertaining. Huge laundry room. Both bathrooms have been completely renovated. This home is located minutes from Uptown, and is easily accessible to all major highways in the Charlotte area.



***Section 8 Accepted***