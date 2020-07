Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Wonderful condo in desirable Park Walk. Upper unit with lots of light and Vaulted Ceiling in Great Room. Kitchen features nook with desk area, Corian counters and stainless refrigerator. Washer and Dryer in unit included. Great room with wood burning fireplace and newer carpet opens to large deck. Two nicely sized bedrooms with plantation shutters. Two full baths with tile floors. Plenty of storage. Fabulous Location!

Great community with pool in the heart of South Charlotte.