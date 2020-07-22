All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 19 2020 at 8:02 PM

9202 Christina Marie Court

9202 Christine Maria Court · No Longer Available
Location

9202 Christine Maria Court, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9202 Christina Marie Court have any available units?
9202 Christina Marie Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9202 Christina Marie Court currently offering any rent specials?
9202 Christina Marie Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9202 Christina Marie Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9202 Christina Marie Court is pet friendly.
Does 9202 Christina Marie Court offer parking?
No, 9202 Christina Marie Court does not offer parking.
Does 9202 Christina Marie Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9202 Christina Marie Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9202 Christina Marie Court have a pool?
No, 9202 Christina Marie Court does not have a pool.
Does 9202 Christina Marie Court have accessible units?
No, 9202 Christina Marie Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9202 Christina Marie Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9202 Christina Marie Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9202 Christina Marie Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9202 Christina Marie Court does not have units with air conditioning.
