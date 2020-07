Amenities

Rare 3 bedroom condo in this area that has been nicely updated. Carpet and laminate wood flooring have been updated in the last year along with new appliances and ceiling lights. May very well be the nicest unit in the complex. Located in close proximity to the grocery store, drug store and Whitewater Center. Dogs allowed subject to breed restrictions. Applications to be filled out online at www.northpointam.com.