Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in TERRIFIC location! Cotswold shopping center is a top neighborhood in Charlotte with shops, restaurants, grocery stores, everything you need at your fingertips. 7 Minute commute to Novant/Presbyterian Hospital, 10 minute commute to Uptown. Great school district. Condo has been completely renovated, new paint throughout, new countertops, sinks, lights, fixtures, ceiling fans, and blinds. No showings until 10-1-19.