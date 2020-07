Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 and a half bathroom home with a detached garage in the Sedgefield neighborhood. Over 2500 square feet of luxurious living. Home has recently been completely rebuilt from the ground up and includes hardwoods, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, fenced in back yard and much much more!!! Please visit our website, www.allcountypiedmont.com and give us a call for a personal showing.