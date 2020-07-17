9126 Vilandry Way

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage gym pool carpet

This great 3 story townhome in desired SW Charlotte/Steele Creek/Ayrsley â 3 beds, 3-1/2 baths, 1 car garage. All bedroom have their own private bathroom. Upstairs is the Master bedroom with, en-suite master bath w/ dual sink vanity, separate shower & tub, The main level has a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops wood flooring and carpet. the third level has a bedroom with it's own bath. Great location . Close to shopping and restaurants. $55 application fee per adult (18 years or older)