All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9126 Vilandry Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9126 Vilandry Way
Last updated July 2 2020 at 8:35 PM

9126 Vilandry Way

9126 Vilandry Way · (704) 980-2865
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Olde Whitehall
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9126 Vilandry Way, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 8

$1,450

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1695 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
This great 3 story townhome in desired SW Charlotte/Steele Creek/Ayrsley â 3 beds, 3-1/2 baths, 1 car garage. All bedroom have their own private bathroom. Upstairs is the Master bedroom with, en-suite master bath w/ dual sink vanity, separate shower & tub, The main level has a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops wood flooring and carpet. the third level has a bedroom with it's own bath. Great location . Close to shopping and restaurants. $55 application fee per adult (18 years or older)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9126 Vilandry Way have any available units?
9126 Vilandry Way has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9126 Vilandry Way have?
Some of 9126 Vilandry Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9126 Vilandry Way currently offering any rent specials?
9126 Vilandry Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9126 Vilandry Way pet-friendly?
No, 9126 Vilandry Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9126 Vilandry Way offer parking?
Yes, 9126 Vilandry Way offers parking.
Does 9126 Vilandry Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9126 Vilandry Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9126 Vilandry Way have a pool?
Yes, 9126 Vilandry Way has a pool.
Does 9126 Vilandry Way have accessible units?
No, 9126 Vilandry Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9126 Vilandry Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9126 Vilandry Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 9126 Vilandry Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Cielo
4943 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
525 East Apartments
525 East Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity