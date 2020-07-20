9104 Arbourgate Meadows Lane

Amenities
Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom townhome in the wonderful Raintree community. Relax just a few feet away at the community pool or gaze out across the large pond. New carpet, paint, granite, LVP flooring, fixtures and more make this a must see! Kitchen features slab granite, island, undermount sink, built-in microwave and stainless appliances. Laundry downstairs with powder and dining room open to living room with fireplace. Master bedroom boasts ceiling fan, walk-in, and vaulted ceiling.
Tenant will be responsible for $12/mo for Utility Reduction Program (air filters shipped to your door)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.