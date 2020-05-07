Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

9101 Steele Creek Rd. Available 01/20/20 Minutes to Everything!! Near Outlets! - Minutes to everything - premier shopping & dining, airport & uptown Charlotte! Easy living on one level with this brick RANCH that has a 1 car garage, screened porch & deep, private backyard. Cute eat-in Kitchen offers good storage + extra large pantry, tile flooring. Refrigerator/washer/dryer included. Living Room is wired for surround sound. Separate Dining area. Nice-sized secondary bedrooms and Master has private bath and walk-in closet.**Please note that this is a RESIDENTIAL rental only** NO CATS! Only dogs <25 lbs will be considered. Right front burner on stove is not operational.



(RLNE3806251)