Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

910 Dedmon Drive

Location

910 Dedmon Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
Firestone - Garden Park

910 Dedmon Drive-CB - Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath house convenient to Firestone Park. LVT and laminate tile flooring throughout, gorgeous granite counter tops in the kitchen and includes a stove and refrigerator. Ceiling fans throughout for added comfort. Convenient to I-85 and 77.

Turn left onto Scott Futrell Drive. Take I-85 North. Take exit 37 and turn left onto Beatties Ford Road. Turn left onto Capps Hill Mine Road. Turn left onto Firestone Drive. Turn right at the 1st cross street onto Dedmon Drive.

No Pets Allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

910 Dedmon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Some of 910 Dedmon Drive's amenities include granite counters, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
910 Dedmon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
No, 910 Dedmon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
No, 910 Dedmon Drive does not offer parking.
No, 910 Dedmon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 910 Dedmon Drive does not have a pool.
No, 910 Dedmon Drive does not have accessible units.
No, 910 Dedmon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
