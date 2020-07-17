9074 Meadow Vista Road - 1

Amenities

Large 1 bed, 1.5 bath condo available in Heatherstone! This unit features a spacious living room/dining area with wood laminate flooring, vaulted ceiling and large windows that gives lots of natural light. Kitchen has plenty of storage space with appliances(including dishwasher, microwave, stove/oven, fridge and stack unit washer/dryer). Master bedroom also has vaulted ceiling, carpet and private full bathroom. Freshly painted and cleaned, ready to move in! This unit is on the third floor, has ample storage space and designated parking. Great location, close to UNCC & Blue Line extension!

Rent: $950, Deposit: $950, $40 application fee per adult

Please call Simpson Properties at (704)365-9222 to view

NC Real Estate Broker