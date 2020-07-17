All apartments in Charlotte
9074 Meadow Vista Road - 1

9074 Meadow Vista Road · No Longer Available
Location

9074 Meadow Vista Road, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large 1 bed, 1.5 bath condo available in Heatherstone! This unit features a spacious living room/dining area with wood laminate flooring, vaulted ceiling and large windows that gives lots of natural light. Kitchen has plenty of storage space with appliances(including dishwasher, microwave, stove/oven, fridge and stack unit washer/dryer). Master bedroom also has vaulted ceiling, carpet and private full bathroom. Freshly painted and cleaned, ready to move in! This unit is on the third floor, has ample storage space and designated parking. Great location, close to UNCC & Blue Line extension!
Rent: $950, Deposit: $950, $40 application fee per adult
Please call Simpson Properties at (704)365-9222 to view
NC Real Estate Broker

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9074 Meadow Vista Road - 1 have any available units?
9074 Meadow Vista Road - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9074 Meadow Vista Road - 1 have?
Some of 9074 Meadow Vista Road - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9074 Meadow Vista Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
9074 Meadow Vista Road - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9074 Meadow Vista Road - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 9074 Meadow Vista Road - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9074 Meadow Vista Road - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 9074 Meadow Vista Road - 1 offers parking.
Does 9074 Meadow Vista Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9074 Meadow Vista Road - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9074 Meadow Vista Road - 1 have a pool?
No, 9074 Meadow Vista Road - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 9074 Meadow Vista Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 9074 Meadow Vista Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 9074 Meadow Vista Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9074 Meadow Vista Road - 1 has units with dishwashers.
