Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:43 PM

906 West 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

906 West 5th Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Fourth Ward

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
key fob access
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
key fob access
Hello, I am looking to sub-lease my apartment in Downtown Charlotte steps away from university and close proximity to many amenities. The apartment is spacious 1 bedroom apartment (duplex) separate living spaces. What I meant by this is that, the first floor is open kitchen, living room and dedicated space for laundry (only hook ups actual laundry machine must be rented for additional $40.00) there is parking in the back of the building, also a parking garage with access. This is gated community and you will get the key fob ones you take over my lease and this key fob gives you entry to gym, swimming pool, community room, etc.

The rent is $1260.00 + trash and water are additional fee based on usage which makes the rent to $1331.00. I also have a Medium sized Storage room for rent of $5 a month, I can pay for that until the September 15, 2020 if needed. My lease ends on September 15, 2020, so about 7.5 months left on lease from February 2020. I am willing either pay 1 month rent + application fee ($250.00) and the non refundable security deposit ($150.00) or $200 off your rent for until the lease end date. I am willing to negotiate for a reasonable offer as long as it is reasonable. Please feel free to reach out to me for any questions via email.

** Internet and electricity are additional expenses and are not included. Also, the apartment requires the rental insurance before move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 W 5th St, Charlotte, have any available units?
906 W 5th St, Charlotte, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 906 W 5th St, Charlotte, have?
Some of 906 W 5th St, Charlotte,'s amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 W 5th St, Charlotte, currently offering any rent specials?
906 W 5th St, Charlotte, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 W 5th St, Charlotte, pet-friendly?
No, 906 W 5th St, Charlotte, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 906 W 5th St, Charlotte, offer parking?
Yes, 906 W 5th St, Charlotte, offers parking.
Does 906 W 5th St, Charlotte, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 W 5th St, Charlotte, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 W 5th St, Charlotte, have a pool?
Yes, 906 W 5th St, Charlotte, has a pool.
Does 906 W 5th St, Charlotte, have accessible units?
No, 906 W 5th St, Charlotte, does not have accessible units.
Does 906 W 5th St, Charlotte, have units with dishwashers?
No, 906 W 5th St, Charlotte, does not have units with dishwashers.
