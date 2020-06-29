906 W 5th St, Charlotte,

Amenities

garage gym pool clubhouse key fob access internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage internet access key fob access

Hello, I am looking to sub-lease my apartment in Downtown Charlotte steps away from university and close proximity to many amenities. The apartment is spacious 1 bedroom apartment (duplex) separate living spaces. What I meant by this is that, the first floor is open kitchen, living room and dedicated space for laundry (only hook ups actual laundry machine must be rented for additional $40.00) there is parking in the back of the building, also a parking garage with access. This is gated community and you will get the key fob ones you take over my lease and this key fob gives you entry to gym, swimming pool, community room, etc.



The rent is $1260.00 + trash and water are additional fee based on usage which makes the rent to $1331.00. I also have a Medium sized Storage room for rent of $5 a month, I can pay for that until the September 15, 2020 if needed. My lease ends on September 15, 2020, so about 7.5 months left on lease from February 2020. I am willing either pay 1 month rent + application fee ($250.00) and the non refundable security deposit ($150.00) or $200 off your rent for until the lease end date. I am willing to negotiate for a reasonable offer as long as it is reasonable. Please feel free to reach out to me for any questions via email.



** Internet and electricity are additional expenses and are not included. Also, the apartment requires the rental insurance before move-in.