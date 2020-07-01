All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

9021 Cedar Run Way

9021 Cedar Run Way · No Longer Available
Location

9021 Cedar Run Way, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single Family Home With Open Floor Plan + Large Sun Room - Beautiful home with large open floor plan downstairs. Well designed kitchen, island with room for seating. Formal dining room, spacious sunroom. Large master suite with tray ceiling. Freshly painted, new laminate flooring downstairs, hardwood flooring in bedrooms. Super accessible to I485,Charlotte Premier Outlets, Rivergate, Whitehall Commons, Airport and so much more! Only one small pet will be considered. NO SMOKING property.

View the 3D Tour here! - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=rKjeyFcStRW

(RLNE2199433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9021 Cedar Run Way have any available units?
9021 Cedar Run Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9021 Cedar Run Way currently offering any rent specials?
9021 Cedar Run Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9021 Cedar Run Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9021 Cedar Run Way is pet friendly.
Does 9021 Cedar Run Way offer parking?
No, 9021 Cedar Run Way does not offer parking.
Does 9021 Cedar Run Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9021 Cedar Run Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9021 Cedar Run Way have a pool?
No, 9021 Cedar Run Way does not have a pool.
Does 9021 Cedar Run Way have accessible units?
No, 9021 Cedar Run Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9021 Cedar Run Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9021 Cedar Run Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9021 Cedar Run Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9021 Cedar Run Way does not have units with air conditioning.

