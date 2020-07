Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great HOUSE for RENT, walk to shops and restaurants, 4 beds & 2 1/2 baths; open floor plan, large kitchen w/ island, stainless steel appliances and new dishwasher. NEW flooring throughout, laminated waterproof flooring on all 1st floor and new carpet on 2nd floor. Newly painted throughout, looks LIKE NEW. 2 car garage with lots of extra space and large flat backyard. Come sit on the front porch and RELAX!!!