Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8973 Meadowmont View Dr
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

8973 Meadowmont View Dr

8973 Meadowmont View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8973 Meadowmont View Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
8973 Meadowmont View Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269-6193 - Highland Creek! Freshly painted! 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage home located in the popular Highland Creek neighborhood! This beautiful community boasts multiple pools, tennis & basketball courts, playgrounds, walking trails, parks and the Highland Creek golf course! Patio style living with the front yard maintenance handled via the HOA and a private, fenced-in backyard w/ a patio. The open floor plan offers luxury vinyl plank running throughout the Living Room / Dining Room combo, a half Bath and Kitchen equipped with (Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave). Upstairs you will find 2 Full Bathrooms, Including the Master Suite with a private Bath. The laundry room is equipped w/ the washer and dryer included. Additional features: gas heat / central air, ceiling fans, built in 2000, approx 1200 sq ft.of living space. NO Smoking

Directions: From Harris Blvd. go N on Mallard Creek to (L) Prosperity Church Rd. to (R) Ridge Rd. to (L) Highland Creek Parkway to (R) Meadowmont to (R) Meadowmont View to 3rd (L) staying on Meadowmont View to 1st (L) on Meadowmont View

(RLNE1887487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8973 Meadowmont View Dr have any available units?
8973 Meadowmont View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8973 Meadowmont View Dr have?
Some of 8973 Meadowmont View Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8973 Meadowmont View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8973 Meadowmont View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8973 Meadowmont View Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8973 Meadowmont View Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8973 Meadowmont View Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8973 Meadowmont View Dr offers parking.
Does 8973 Meadowmont View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8973 Meadowmont View Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8973 Meadowmont View Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8973 Meadowmont View Dr has a pool.
Does 8973 Meadowmont View Dr have accessible units?
No, 8973 Meadowmont View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8973 Meadowmont View Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8973 Meadowmont View Dr has units with dishwashers.
