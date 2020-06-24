8973 Meadowmont View Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

8973 Meadowmont View Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269-6193 - Highland Creek! Freshly painted! 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage home located in the popular Highland Creek neighborhood! This beautiful community boasts multiple pools, tennis & basketball courts, playgrounds, walking trails, parks and the Highland Creek golf course! Patio style living with the front yard maintenance handled via the HOA and a private, fenced-in backyard w/ a patio. The open floor plan offers luxury vinyl plank running throughout the Living Room / Dining Room combo, a half Bath and Kitchen equipped with (Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave). Upstairs you will find 2 Full Bathrooms, Including the Master Suite with a private Bath. The laundry room is equipped w/ the washer and dryer included. Additional features: gas heat / central air, ceiling fans, built in 2000, approx 1200 sq ft.of living space. NO Smoking



Directions: From Harris Blvd. go N on Mallard Creek to (L) Prosperity Church Rd. to (R) Ridge Rd. to (L) Highland Creek Parkway to (R) Meadowmont to (R) Meadowmont View to 3rd (L) staying on Meadowmont View to 1st (L) on Meadowmont View



